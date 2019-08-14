× 3-year-old boy in critical condition after near drowning at Fort Gibson Lake

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A three-year-old is in critical condition after nearly drowning at an Oklahoma lake on Tuesday.

It happened at around 8 p.m. at Ft. Gibson Lake near Toopers Landing in Wagoner County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the boy was swimming with family members in the lake when a family member turned to put bait on a fishing hook and the boy went under water.

The boy was found by the family member just under the surface and started CPR.

He was flown to a hospital in Tulsa in critical condition.