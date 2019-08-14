50 Oklahoma teachers awarded grants to support their classrooms 

OKLAHOMA CITY – 50 teachers across the state were awarded grants to help support their classroom, the Oklahoma State Department of Education announced on Wednesday.

The OSDE administered the Public School Classroom Support Grants, up to $5,000, to the teachers for the first time.

According to OSDE, “state law allows an individual or corporate taxpayer to designate a portion of a state tax refund to contribute to a fund for the grants – awarded annually on a statewide competitive basis.”

Grants for 2019-20 totaled $70,000.

The grants will focus on supporting “the needs of English learners, plus a subject area aligned with the state textbook adoption cycle, mathematics, to ensure grant funds are spent on materials that supplement textbooks and offer collaborative opportunities or alternative methods of instruction,” school officials said.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support the classroom needs of some of the state’s most dedicated and innovative teachers,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “As we reviewed nearly a hundred grant applications, we were excited to see many funding requests for collaborative learning. We know from research that interactive classrooms foster student understanding and enable individualized instruction that meets kids where they are. This grant, funded by the generous donations of Oklahoma taxpayers, will directly benefit thousands of Oklahoma students.”

Awardees were determined on the basis of student instruction and potential student benefit.