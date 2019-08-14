Caddo County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives body armor donation

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – A K9 with an Oklahoma sheriff’s office is now sporting a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from a non-profit organization.

K9 Athena with the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office received the body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Marie Jennings.”

The non-profit’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies across the United States.

Since its establishment in 2009, the organization has provided over 3,500 protective vests in 50 states – to a total of $5.7 million through private and corporate donations.