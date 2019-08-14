Charges filed in dangerous road rage incident

YUKON, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of pointing a gun at a driver during a road rage incident in June.

Investigators say a propane delivery truck driver was headed along Vandement Ave. when a red truck swerved into his lane.

“A red pickup truck was driving alongside him, started to swerve into his lane which caught his attention. When he looked over at the red pickup truck, he noticed two occupants pointing an AR-style rifle at him,” said Major Matt Fairchild, with the Yukon Police Department.

When the truck went around him, the victim says all he saw was a man with a gun.

“Passenger is the one hanging out of the window with the gun… all I saw was the barrel and it looked like a little scope on top of it,” said a 9-1-1 caller.

Yukon police say when they got to the area, the red pickup was gone.

“As soon as he saw the rifle being pointed at him, he immediately stopped his vehicle, and the red pickup truck continued on and drove away. Officers were not able to locate the vehicle after that,” said Major Fairchild.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, authorities say a man has been charged in connection with the road rage incident.

In court documents obtained by News 4, investigators say they received several calls from people who identified 28-year-old Dakota Bunch as the driver of the red pickup truck.

According to police, Bunch also reportedly threatened a witness if they went to the authorities.

Online court records indicate that Bunch has been charged with feloniously pointing a weapon and other crimes against public justice.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bunch, but he has not been taken into custody.