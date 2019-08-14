Grady County Sheriff’s Office recovers nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRADY CO., Okla. - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office located hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property and investigators are still trying to figure out who everything belongs to.

“It all hurt because I worked hard to get it. And I’ve never asked nobody for nothing,” said Eunice Rodgers.

Rodgers said her Grady County her home was hit by 40-year-old Justin Anderson not once but twice, with priceless items stolen out of her storage shed.

“I felt helpless. I’ve lived here since 1949 and I’ve never been afraid here but I am,” Rodgers said. “It really did hurt. It really did.”

She said the thief took trunks filled with her coin collection, bedding, dishware, and even came back a second time for her husband's welder.

But she’s not the only person who was hit.

“I think we’re up to like $500,000 of known stolen property that we’ve recovered and have been able to give back to the victims,” said Bellan Gornick, Grady County Sheriff’s Office Investigator.

Gornick said he’s been working on the case since January-- connecting Anderson to 31 different larceny cases spanning multiple counties.

But this investigation may have never happened if Anderson hadn't reported his own truck being stolen. When deputies investigated the theft, they found the truck on his property. Along with a cache of stolen items.

“Some of the big items, a skylift, an industrial sky lift, some razors, multiple UTVs, skid steers, tractors, trucks, vehicles, vehicles that had been torn apart, parted out. Engines. You name it, he was stealing it,” Gornick said.

But Rodgers says enough is enough and Anderson should serve time for the crimes he’s committed.

“I hope he rots there. And I hope he knows I said it,” Rodgers said.

The sheriff's office said Anderson is now in the Grady County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He’s facing over ten charges including insurance fraud, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property, and threatening to perform an act of violence.