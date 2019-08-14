Harrah man accused of setting fire to his own shed following argument with wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRAH, Okla. - A Harrah man allegedly set his own storage shed on fire after an argument with his wife after police say officers removed the man’s marijuana plants that were growing in his backyard.

In the middle of a hot summer day, a conversation between Randy Goodall and his wife came to a boiling point.

According to court documents, the argument starting over “weed plants” police recently confiscated.

Goodall was allegedly growing them at his Harrah home.

But Harrah police say confiscating the plants wasn’t the end of it.

The couple allegedly got into a heated debate ending with Goodall setting his own shed on fire.

Court documents show an eagle-eyed neighbor spotted Goodall “walking back and forth” wandering around with a “gas can.”

Goodall is now charged with felony arson.

News 4 stopped by the couple’s home on Wednesday to hear their side of the story.

His wife didn’t want to speak to us.

We also tried talking to other neighbors but several were not wanting to speak with us afraid of what the Goodalls would do.

Goodall is not facing any drug charges at the moment.

According to police, Goodall threatened to “kill his wife," and a Victim Protective Order was filed against him earlier this year.

Goodall's wife said it was dropped earlier this year.

However, Goodall is facing a felony charge for violating the protective order.