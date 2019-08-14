× “Hey kids! We are gonna die,” Man arrested after allegedly causing disturbance on flight at Oklahoma City airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly caused a disturbance on a plane at an Oklahoma City airport while drunk, screaming to children “we are gonna die.”

The incident happened Monday, just before 11 p.m., at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

An officer responded to a disturbance call on a Southwest Airlines flight and spoke with a crew member who said as they were taxiing to the jetway, a man yelled, “Hey kids! We are gonna die.”

The crew member told the man, identified by police as Timothy Norton, 50, to stop and Norton allegedly told her to shut up, calling her an [expletive].

According to a police report, several children of all ages were on the flight.

Norton was arrested for drunkenness and disorderly conduct.