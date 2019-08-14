It’s official: Midwest City Warren Theatre opening this month

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – After Mother Nature caused quite a few significant delays for a much-anticipated movie theater in Midwest City, city leaders say the theater is finally ready to open its doors.

In 2017, company leaders with Warren Theatres announced that a new theater would be coming to Midwest City.

Officials said the Midwest City theatre would feature 14 auditoriums, including four adult balconies with reclining seats, a second-floor restaurant and a bar with upscale concessions on the first floor.

Initially, organizers anticipated that the new theatre would be open by May. However, Oklahoma’s wild spring weather forced crews to delay the opening.

Since construction had a bit of a setback because of the heavy rainfall, officials said the theater would likely open in late July or early August.

Now, officials with the City of Midwest City announced that it will open to the public on Aug. 22.

Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 21.

The theatre is located in the Sooner Rose Shopping Center, located near Sooner Rd. and S.E. 12th St. in Midwest City.