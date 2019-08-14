Man accused of killing deputy mouthed ‘I`m sorry’ to witness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - The state officially rested Wednesday in the trial of Nathan Leforce.

Leforce is the man accused of shooting and killing Logan County Deputy David Wade in April of 2017.

Although the state has finished calling witnesses, it's what happened with a witness Tuesday that has them concerned.

Tuesday they filed a motion for admonishment of the defendant, and motion in limine.

One woman testified about the moment Nathan Leforce pointed a gun at her and took her car.

Court documents say as she was "exiting the stand" Leforce mouthed to her "I'm sorry."

The motion goes on to say that the woman is still traumatized by the 2017 crime, and "terrified of the defendant."

The state says "this behavior of the defendant is designed to intimidate the witnesses, victims, and family of the murder victim in this case," saying "this behavior is inappropriate."

It also states Leforce "continues to stare at the family members of the murdered deputy, making them uncomfortable, angry and exposed."

Later in the document, it says, "while the victim's family has been admonished to not show any emotions, the defendant clearly is under the impression court rules do not apply to him."

A large remainder of the day was spent looking closely at evidence found at the scene.

An OSBI agent testified that a total of ten bullet casings were found.

He says only three of those would be consistent with the type of bullets Deputy Wade had in his gun.

Prosecutors also showed the protective vest Deputy Wade was wearing when he was shot.

They pointed out one place, where investigators found a bullet lodged into the plate of the vest.

They also pointed out other areas of the vest affected by bullets.

Officials also discussing details surrounding Leforce's arrest.

One official says when he was in handcuffs, Leforce was "constantly opening and closing his hands," another official describing him as "anxious and restless."

Thursday, the defense is expected to present 8 to 9 witnesses.

The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.