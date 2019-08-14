Police in active standoff with shooter who has wounded six Philadelphia officers; 2 officers trapped

(CNN) — Police are in a standoff with a suspect who shot six officers on Wednesday in a North Philadelphia neighborhood.

Two officers are trapped inside the house, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told the Inquirer newspaper.

More than two hours after the standoff began, officers who swarmed to the scene were attempting to communicate with the shooter, “imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries,” Sgt. Eric Gripp, a spokesman for the department’s public affairs office, said on Twitter.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Multiple @phillypolice officers have been shot during an active shooting incident in Nicetown-Tioga section of Philadelphia. Continuing live coverage. https://t.co/LCR4XKxP1y pic.twitter.com/HAVNgggbXR — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 14, 2019

The officers’ injuries were non-life threatening, Gripp said. He said other officers were being treated for non-gunshot injuries.

Police were first called to the Nicetown-Tiago neighborhood for drug activity, Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.

Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene.

The video also showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.

#BREAKING: Witness tells @abaskerville10 she heard more than 100 gunshots before police got to the scene. Woman has a feeling of euphoria. "This is like a scene you see in a war. The gun, the fire, it's like bombs going off at a time people are having dinner." #Philadelphia — Ryan Cummings (@RyanCummingsTV) August 14, 2019

Just around 6:30 p.m. ET more gunfire could be heard at the scene.

“Suspect is still firing. … Continue to avoid area,” Gripp said in a Tweet.

Gripp also asked media helicopters to “pull back.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting, deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details unfold.