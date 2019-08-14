× Nearly $900K grant awarded to metro college to establish center for cyber security workforce training

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A nearly $900,000 grant was awarded to a metro college to help build a cyber security center.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded an $880,000 grant to Rose State College of Midwest City.

The grant will help build a cyber security center that will assist in “satisfying industry demand for trained workers,” according to the EDA.

The grant will be matched with $3 million in local investment and is expected to create 23 jobs, as well as generate $100,000 in private investment.

“Training workers to compete for jobs in emerging sectors of the economy is a key focus of the Trump Administration.” said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dr. John Fleming. “This project will increase the number of individuals trained to work in cybersecurity and support the expansion of businesses in this growing industry cluster.”

The project will expand the George Epperly Business Building to include the Oklahoma Center for Cyber Security.