Oklahoma family desperate for answers after dog reportedly shot, stolen

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – A family in southern Oklahoma is desperate for answers after they say one of their dogs was shot and then stolen earlier this week.

Kiersten Braden says it happened Monday night when she let her dogs, including Charlie, a Great Dane and German shepherd mix, outside.

Charlie came to the family as a stray six months ago.

“And he kind of fit in perfectly with our family so he was very loved,” Braden said.

A few minutes after letting the animals outside, Braden said she heard three gunshots down the road.

“From hearing him yelp, I knew it was him. But you don’t necessarily think ‘that might be my dog’,” Braden said.

Braden told KXII she ran outside to check what had happened. She says she saw a truck, heard five more gunshots and saw someone throw Charlie’s body into the back of the pickup and then drove away.

She says she doesn’t know why it happened, and dogs in the neighborhood run around without trouble.

“If he was doing something he wasn’t supposed to, if he was bothering someone, you could come and tell the owners, let them know, ‘Hey, this is going on. You may want to watch them’,” Braden said.

The truck is described as a black Ford pickup, possibly a King Ranch version, with a yellow light bar, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chris Bryant says bullet casings were found at the scene and they are investigating a shooting.

“There was approximately five bullet casings found, from a nine-millimeter pistol so we are still investigating it,” Bryant said.

Braden hopes those responsible speak up.

“Let us know that you did it,” Braden said. “Let us know what happened. Let us know where he is. We would love to bring him home and bury him here.”

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (580)223-6014.