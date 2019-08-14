Oklahoma security firm surprises mother scammed out of $1,000 with Hamilton tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY – They’re one of the most sought-after tickets this year, so Heather Guy was ecstatic when she was able to purchase tickets to ‘Hamilton.’

‘Hamilton’ follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. It has become a beloved show, winning 11 Tony Awards in 2015.

When it was announced that ‘Hamilton’ would be coming to the Civic Center Music Hall, Guy immediately worked to purchase two tickets.

She told News 4 she spent $1,000 for the tickets for her teenage son, who has learned about the Founding Father in school.

“He has a copy of the musical, he is singing all the songs,” said Guy.

The tickets didn’t officially go on sale until late May, but Guy says she thought she was able to purchase seats through a website in February. The site told her that she would receive the tickets 72 hours before the show.

Three weeks before the performance, she became concerned when she hadn’t received so much as a confirmation.

“I started to panic, I’ve called them numerous times. I’ve tried to email them,” she said.

As it turns out, her $1,000 is gone and she was left without the seats.

After News 4 aired her story, REC Security in Moore, a local security firm, reached out to us and offered to give her two tickets to Sunday afternoon's show.

"Very, forever, eternally grateful. I am so thankful," Guy said. "I'm gonna have to look up their address and go talk to them, and tell them thank you."

Guy says that she's always known there are more good people than bad people, and is very grateful for the generosity of REC Security.

She says she hasn't told her son about the tickets yet, and plans to surprise him on Sunday.

REC Security officials didn't want to go on camera, but gave News 4 the following statement:

"Oklahoma families have kept our home security business going strong for over 30 years. Today, we're paying it forward. Enjoy the show!"