One in custody following pursuit in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was taken into custody after leading police on a chase overnight.

It started with a call about a pursuit at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police tell News 4 officers began pursuing a vehicle near I-35 and SE 59th St.

Speeds reached over 100 mph during the pursuit, officials say.

The driver was found after he crashed near I-35 and I-240 and was taken into custody.

Police believe the car may have been stolen.