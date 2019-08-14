× Pan left unattended on stove believed to have started NW Oklahoma City apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire officials have determined the cause of a blaze at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment fire.

Crews responded to the scene just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the West Pointe Apartments near Wilshire and Rockwell.

Firefighters arrived at the complex and found a two-story apartment building with heavy smoke and flames coming from the front and side.

Initial fire attack was defensive due to heavy flames, but crews knocked the blaze down, which had extended through the breezeway and two apartments.

The two apartments and breezeway sustained heavy damage, and other apartments in the building sustained smoke and water damage.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is accidental and appears to have started after a pan was left unattended on a stovetop.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused approximately $190,000 in damages.