Police investigating after 50 gold, silver rings stolen from Oklahoma City business

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stole dozens of rings from a business in south Oklahoma City.

On Aug. 8, officers were called to a shoplifting call at a business in the 4500 block of S. May Ave.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man wearing a white tank top reached over the counter and opened the glass to one of the shelves. At that point, employees say the man took a box containing about 50 gold and silver rings and hid the merchandise.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.