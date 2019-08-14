Police: Man’s car stolen from auto repair shop

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a man who dropped his car off to be repaired has become the victim of a crime.

On Aug. 12, officers were called to an automotive business in the 5800 block of N. Portland Ave. after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to the police report, the victim dropped off his red 2007 Toyota Solara and put his keys in the overnight dropbox.

However, the dropbox was not secure and the key fell onto the floor inside the business.

Around 9 a.m., employees at the repair shop say a man came into the shop and asked if the car was for sale. When they told him no, he turned to leave and then noticed the key on the floor.

At that point, the man grabbed the key and took off in the victim’s car. The victim’s car has since been recovered, but no arrests have been made in the case.

Now, Oklahoma City police are hoping to speak with a man who was captured on the store’s surveillance camera.