Resident concerned about safety following deadly shooting at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some residents of a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex are concerned about safety following a recent homicide.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a reported shooting at the Bennett Ridge apartments, located near N.W. Expressway and Rockwell.

“It was shocking. It was really shocking,” Stephanie Hasper told News 4.

Hasper said she woke up to horrific news that a homicide unfolded a few buildings down from her apartment.

She later learned that it all started with an argument over a girl between the victim, 20-year-old Demetrius Spratt, and the alleged suspect, Mantraz Jones.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"When officers arrived, they found one person deceased at the scene. He appeared to have been shot to death at the apartment complex," MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Hasper said she feels shaken. She’s concerned about unwanted guests coming onto the property because she said the gate has been broken for months and there is a large hole in the fence around the property.

Management told News 4 they can’t comment but said corporate has been made aware of Hasper’s concerns.