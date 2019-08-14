Children, staff at south OKC elementary school back in class after problem with fan motor causes evacuation 

OKLAHOMA CITY – An elementary school in south Oklahoma City was evacuated for a smoke investigation.

Firefighters responded to Capitol Hill Elementary School near SW 25th and Robinson at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a “light haze of smoke” was found upon arrival.

Children and staff at the school were evacuated as a precaution while firefighters checked AC units on the roof. They have since been allowed back inside the school.

Fire officials say the problem was with a fan motor that served one classroom.

No active fire was found.