× Troopers, deputies conducting sobriety checkpoint in northeastern Oklahoma County

LUTHER, Okla. – Drivers are encouraged to think twice before drinking and getting behind the wheel.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s ENDUI team is partnering with the Luther Police Department and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Luther on Friday, Aug. 16.

The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officers, deputies and troopers will also be conducting high-visibility patrols starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and ending around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities stress that additional deputies and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the Oklahoma City metro area before, during and after the checkpoint.

In 2017, 656 people were killed in crashes in Oklahoma. Experts say 324 of those were killed in drug or alcohol-related crashes.