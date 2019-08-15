× 2-year-old found wandering in Enid neighborhood; woman charged

ENID, Okla. – A woman has been charged after a 2-year-old boy was found wandering in an Enid neighborhood.

According to the Enid News Eagle, Enid police responded to the area near Highway 64 and Chestnut Ave. on August 7 at around 4:30 p.m. in reference to a found child.

An officer spoke with a man who said he saw the child, believed to be unattended, near an intersection.

The man told police he made contact with the boy and was approached by another neighbor who knew where the boy lived.

He then took the boy to the house where a 14-year-old answered the door and left the boy with the teen.

Officers spoke to the teen and said a woman, Lisa Enloe, 40, was inside the home when the boy got out.

The paper reports Enloe originally told officers she was not home when the incident happened, but later said she was home and didn’t know how he got out.

DHS conducted a walkthrough of the home and the boy was taken into custody.

Enloe was arrested Monday and charged with child neglect.

