3 arrested following wild chase through the metro

NORMAN, Okla. - Three people are behind bars after a wild, lengthy pursuit through several metro cities. It started around midnight Thursday in Warr Acres.

"Calling party had looked out the window and saw that somebody was in their car," said Maj. John Gray with the Warr Acres Police Department.

When officers responded to the call in the area of NW 68th and Comanche Court, they found three suspects inside their own car and they sped off.

What spiraled into a wild chase, first turned south on MacArthur to NW 39th and then turned east to I-35.

"It continued south on I-35 to eastbound I-240. At that time, Oklahoma City arrived and assisted in to the pursuit as well as OHP," Gray said.

With speeds reaching 120 MPH and OCPD’s Air One up in the sky, the three agencies continued to trail the suspects on the ground all the way through Moore.

"Got to Indian Hills Road, I believe, when they exited the roadway onto the access road,” Gray said.

That’s when OHP pulled a maneuver, but that still didn’t stop the driver.

"They reentered the highway going northbound in the southbound lanes. They then exited the highway again," Gray said.

Things finally came to an end at I-35 and Indian Hills when the driver swerved to avoid the car, drove through the grass off the interstate and crashed into a manhole.

"At that point, two of the suspects were taken into custody. One fled on foot," Gray said.

Norman police found the third suspect about an hour later and arrested him.

Inside the suspect vehicle, troopers found several guns and drug paraphernalia.

"Everybody was fine. Everybody was okay. There was medical was on the scene because of the crash, obviously, but I don't think any serious injuries occurred," Gray said.

News 4 is still waiting on the names of the suspects and the charges they are facing.