Artwork featuring Oklahoma skies to be in new MAPS 3 Convention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new convention center in Oklahoma City will feature a piece of artwork that features Oklahoma’s skies and the state’s links to aviation history.

The Oklahoma City Council has commissioned Susan Narduli Studio for an interior public art piece in the MAPS 3 Convention Center.

The “Virtual Sky” features titanium forms suspended by aircraft cables in each of the two multi-story atriums facing west across Robinson Ave. Organizers say the forms will capture the natural light pouring in across the downtown skyline.

Small LED lights will also add color to the piece and will change based on real-time data inputs to reflect the changing sky.

“It’s technology-driven. You’ll see a dynamic, transparent, colorful piece that accentuates the building’s architectural features and the natural environment,” said Oklahoma City Arts and Cultural Affairs Liaison Robbie Kienzle. “We think it’s going to be a beautiful match for the building that our visitors will enjoy and our residents will be proud of.”

The MAPS 3 Convention Center’s total budget was $288 million, which is the largest in Oklahoma City history for a single project. The city’s 1% for Art Ordinance requires at least 1 percent of the construction budget for every public project be spent on public art.

The commission for ‘Virtual Sky’ is for up to $1.3 million. Hundreds of thousands of dollars remain in the public art budget for future projects on the convention center grounds.