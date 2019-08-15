× City of Moore: Blue-green algae suspected in several park ponds

MOORE, Okla. – City of Moore officials say they have reason to believe that several ponds in parks across the city may contain blue-green algae.

The city is asking citizens to keep out of the ponds and not to fish until they can determine they are safe.

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are “primitive,” photosynthetic organisms that can feed off the sun to make their own energy and release oxygen and possibly toxins in the process, said David G. Schmale III, a professor at Virginia Tech.

Some species produce potent toxins that can sicken or even kill people, pets and wildlife, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Blue-green algae and other HABs can produce different types of poisons, some that affect the liver, others the brain.