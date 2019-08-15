Dale Earnhardt Jr. on plane that crashed in Tennessee; is OK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and their child were on a plane that crashed in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, according to Mike Davis, with JR Motorsports.

Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, said Dale and his family are all safe but were taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

"I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding."

Airport Manager Dan Cogan told WJHL the private plane ran off the end of the runway at Elizabethton Airport and caught fire.

Davis said everyone on the plane, including two pilots, are expected to be OK.

JUST IN: Video footage from the scene of a plane crash in Tennessee. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy were on board, according to ABC affiliate WJHL https://t.co/dJy7nGqLUf pic.twitter.com/CUjZpykxrh — WLOS (@WLOS_13) August 15, 2019