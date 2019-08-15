Dry Goods scheduled to open new store in Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – Shoppers at Penn Square Mall will soon have another option for shopping for the latest fashion trends.

On Thursday, officials announced that Dry Goods will open its first Oklahoma City location at Penn Square Mall this winter.

“We’re excited to welcome a brand with such a rich retail history,” said Jeff Runnels, general manager. “Penn Square Mall continues to provide the best retail offerings for shoppers, and we feel Dry Goods’ years of experience combined with the latest fashions will be well received by our customers.”

Dry Goods first opened in Iowa in 1872 and prides itself on a tradition of old-fashioned customer service.

Organizers say shoppers can browse through the store’s collection of dresses, rompers, jewelry, swimwear, beauty products, bath bombs and lip balms.

The store is scheduled to open its doors this November next to L’Occitane on the lower level.