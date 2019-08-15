× Duncan city leaders asking OSBI to investigate high water bills

DUNCAN, Okla. – It’s a common complaint that has been happening in small towns across Oklahoma for years, but now one community has reached out to law enforcement to investigate a rise in water bills.

According to the Duncan Banner, city leaders in Duncan are planning to ask the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the city’s water meters and determine if customers’ water bills are accurate.

Officials say the request comes after many citizens have complained about unusually high water bills.

“It is in the best interests of our citizens to have an independent investigation into this matter,” said Duncan City Manager Kim Meek. “We are determined to identify the cause of these high bills. We will assist the OSBI in their investigation as requested.”

City leaders say if a citizen believes they have been charged for exceedingly high water usage, they should visit the Utilities Customer Service Office.