Edmond Public Schools announces pay raise for teachers, support personnel

EDMOND, Okla. – As teachers head back to class across the state, educators in one school district will soon receive another pay raise.

Officials with the Edmond Public School District say an agreement has been reached with the Edmond Association of Classroom Teachers regarding a teacher pay raise.

The new agreement means first-year certified teachers in Edmond will start out making $41,745. Officials say health, life and disability insurance, and district-paid retirement contributions push a first-year teacher’s total compensation and benefits to $52,374.

A teacher with 10 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree will make a base salary of $46,370, or $57,809 with total compensation and benefits.

“Edmond Schools is pleased to work with our employees to provide highly competitive compensation and benefits,” said Superintendent Bret Towne. “Increases in compensation, along with the addition of more than 120 new teaching positions to reduce class sizes, and expanding site budgets are all part of the Board of Education’s commitment to support staff and student’s needs.”

District leaders say they also plan to raise the salaries of support personnel.