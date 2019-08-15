EMSA issues 5th Heat Alert of the season
OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA officials are issuing the fifth Heat Alert for the Oklahoma City metro this evening.
Authorities say they have received five heat-related illness calls today. Four of those people were transported to local hospitals.
EMSA advises extreme caution in the next few days:
- Pre-hydrate and continue to hydrate throughout the day
- Wear light-colored clothing
- Stay in the shade
- Take frequent breaks
- Keep your charged cell phone with you should you need to call 911.