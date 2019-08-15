EMSA issues 5th Heat Alert of the season

Posted 6:58 pm, August 15, 2019, by

Dangerous Heat

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA officials are issuing the fifth Heat Alert for the Oklahoma City metro this evening.

Authorities say they have received five heat-related illness calls today. Four of those people were transported to local hospitals.

EMSA advises extreme caution in the next few days:

  • Pre-hydrate and continue to hydrate throughout the day
  • Wear light-colored clothing
  • Stay in the shade
  • Take frequent breaks
  • Keep your charged cell phone with you should you need to call 911.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.