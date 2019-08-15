Flight carrying U.S. troops evacuated after catching fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – There were tense moments for those on a plane that took off from Tinker Air Force Base on Wednesday night.

The Omni Air jet, which was carrying U.S. troops, landed in Ireland on Thursday morning.

Before the flight took off again, it had to be evacuated after it caught fire.

Officials say the plane was getting ready to take off again in Ireland when air traffic controllers saw flames and smoke.

Airport crews cleared the runway for first responders while 145 passengers and 14 crew members evacuated the plane.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.