Grandmother says grandchildren not picked up because bus driver forgot about them

OKLAHOMA CITY – Becky Williams says it has been a challenge getting her two granddaughters to school every morning.

“Imunique has not been able to catch a bus from her home,” Becky Williams, Imunique’s grandmother said.

She says this intersection where the bus picks them up isn’t safe.

“Very dangerous for my granddaughter because she is handicapped and doesn’t understand,” Williams said.

On top of that Becky says the 10-and-12-year-old girls weren’t picked up for a couple of days.

“The bus driver even told her when she got to the school that she forgot about her twice so I’ve had to take both of them to school all week,” Williams said.

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel acknowledged problems with buses.

He blamed part of the problem on a lack of bus drivers, but also…

“The bus drop-offs are different. The bus stops are different so really it’s a logistical exercise in making sure we know what the issues are and correcting them very quickly,” Dr. McDaniel said.

He says part of the issue is that some elementary schools more than doubled their enrollment.

“We’ve got some hiccups, but we are going to make it thru the first couple of days, but things will settle,” Dr. McDaniel said.

Becky works most mornings, so she hopes the problems are fixed quickly or else she’s thinking about transferring them to another school.

“If they can’t get it together I’m looking at trying to get them to another school because this is too much,” Williams said.

For issues on buses in Oklahoma City Public Schools call the transportation department at 405-587-RIDE (7433).

You can apply to be a bus driver for OKCPS here.