Local EMS team takes sick Chicago woman home to family

DEL CITY, Okla. - She was 800 miles from home when she was rushed to the emergency room. The 24-year-old laid stuck in a hospital bed for weeks while her family in Chicago were worried sick about how to get her back home from the Sooner State.

The 24-year-old spent weeks on life support in the ICU. The entire time, her family praying to get her home, when Samaritan EMS answered.

News 4 respecting her family's wishes to keep her identity and illness private but tell us the efforts to get their daughter home started with a simple Facebook post. A friend desperately wanting to get the 24-year-old back home to Chicago.

“We do a lot of great things every day”, said Paramedic Chrissy McDaniel with Samaritan EMS. “This happened to be one of them.”

Her insurance was not willing to foot the bill to bring her home.

“Probably around 10 thousand dollars what you are looking for a cost of that,” insurance told her family.

But that didn`t stop paramedics with Samaritan EMS.

They didn`t think twice about offering their time and services.

Chrissy McDaniel, along with two others, packed the ambulance with supplies, picked up the woman from the hospital, and took off.

Starting the long journey of nearly 36 hours on the road driving more than 15-hundred miles.

“She is stable, she does have some medical needs that needed to be tended to.”

The family not dropping a dime.

Samaritan EMS doing it free of charge from the goodness of their hearts.

“Several times it was said, if that was our kiddo and we are stuck states away while they are trying to recover, we would want to be back home, kind of in our own environments too. Our hearts just really went out to the family.”

The family tells us they appreciate what Samaritan EMS did and they are happy to have their daughter home, gathered around loved ones. She remains in a Chicago-area hospital.