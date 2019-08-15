Man who fired shots at FBI agents trying to arrest him sentenced to prison

OKLAHOMA – A man who fired shots at FBI agents trying to arrest him last year was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

50-year-old Brian Marshall pleaded guilty on June 5 to assaulting federal officers, obstruction of justice by attempting to kill witnesses, and carrying, using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

On October 1, 2018, FBI agents were attempting to execute a federal search warrant for Marshall’s residence in Delaware County, as well as an arrest warrant for interstate of communication of threats Marshall allegedly made, in which he threatened to kill police officers.

The 50-year-old fired shots at FBI agents after the FBI SWAT Team identified themselves and attempted to call all occupants out of the residence.

The FBI returned fire, resulting in Marshall surrendering to authorities.

In total, Marshall admitted to firing eight rounds at FBI agents.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 382 months in federal prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Marshall remains in custody of the U.S. Marshals until his transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.