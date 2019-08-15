Police: Skimmers found on ATMs in Oklahoma City 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is issuing a warning about card skimmers on ATMs in the metro.

According to the department, the card skimmer collects data from the user’s ATM/debit card and a small camera hidden on or near the ATM records the user’s PIN.

The camera may be concealed in what would appear to be a normal part of the machine.

Police say the card skimmers are small, almost like a small pinhole, making them difficult to see.

Those who use an ATM can attempt to protect their PIN by covering the screen/PIN pad while using the ATM so information is concealed from the camera’s view.

If you are a victim, call your bank immediately and report the incident to the Oklahoma City Police Department at (405) 231-2121.