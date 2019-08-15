Pottawatomie County man headed to trial for the accident that killed two Tecumseh teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Okla. - A judge determined 62-year-old Roger Flint will now go to trial on two manslaughter charges following the January 2019 crash that killed two Tecumseh teens, Logan Deardorff and Shelby Johnson.

“People need to know when they become too incapacitated to drive,” District Attorney Allan Grubb said.

Deardorff and Johnson’s lives were cut short after Flint’s car slammed into the back of Deardorff’s mustang.

“DPS did not do a good job monitoring this individual. He’s driven through approximately three buildings in Shawnee,” Grubb said.

“It’s been hard finding the things out that have found has been hard. Knowing that it could have been prevented is difficult,” Deardorff’s mother, Cheryl McKenzie told News 4 in April.

During Thursday’s preliminary hearing three witnesses were brought in along with law enforcement officers to give their testimony. One witness said the crash “sounded like a bomb went off.”

And an officer described Deardorff’s mustang to have “the most damage I have ever seen on a vehicle.”

“The black box on his car will show that he was going 122 miles per hour at the point of impact,” Assistant District Attorney Greg Wilson said.

The D.A. flint had been on medical review with the department of public safety for over 20 years due to seizures.

Telling News 4 less than a week before the accident, flint had an episode at church.

“He did not report that to DPS then 6 days later, he kills two kids,” Wilson said.

“Everything I understand about this individual is he just does not recognize this problem,” Grubb said.

The D.A. said under the new Marcy’s Law they are going to try to push for a speedy trial. Right now, Flint is on a GPS monitor and his license has been taken away.