PURCELL, Okla. – A part of I-35 near Purcell is closed due to a fatal crash, officials say.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, southbound I-35 is closed, just south of Purcell, due to the crash.

Southbound I-35 is being detoured to State Highway 59, then onto State Highway 77 and back onto I-35.

Details of the crash are unknown at this time, but the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash is fatal.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.