Southwest Airlines adds daily nonstop flight from OKC to Nashville; ends daily nonstop to Dallas

Posted 8:35 pm, August 15, 2019, by

Southwest Airlines in Oklahoma City (Photo via WRWA)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Southwest Airlines announced today that it will begin daily nonstop service from Will Rogers World Airport to Nashville, Tennessee, but will be suspending daily service to Dallas Love Field.

Southwest says the new daily nonstop flight to Nashville will begin January 6, 2020.

The airline will be adding an additional daily flight to Houston Hobby airport and an additional daily flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor airport.

Officials say, “The changes will allow better connectivity for Oklahoma City travelers to the Southwest network, including connections to the carrier’s international destinations.”

