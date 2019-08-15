× Sunbeam Family Services looking to hire 60 additional early childhood professionals

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is working to hire dozens of early childhood professionals by the fall.

“Sunbeam helps prepare children for kindergarten – and beyond,” said Paula Gates, director of early childhood services. “Sunbeam is a leader in early care and education. Join our team to make a huge personal impact in our community while also receiving training and support. Sunbeam is an employee-first organization where employees are valued, respected and encouraged to grow. We believe when employees are inspired, motivated and treated well, they provide great service to our families.”

In March, Sunbeam Family Services announced that it was awarded an $18 million grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As a result, Sunbeam is now looking to hire an additional 60 early childhood professionals.

To learn more or join the Sunbeam family, visit Sunbeam’s website.