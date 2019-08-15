Suspected copper theft leads to shooting in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that is believed to have started out as a suspected copper theft.

Police say copper thieves struck a church Wednesday night, so two members of the church stayed overnight for security.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, the church members heard someone on the roof, possibly stealing copper, and then confronted the man in the parking lot.

FOX 23 reports one of the church members shot the man in the stomach.

He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The two members were taken to the police station for questioning for further investigation.

Click here for more.