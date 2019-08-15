Three in custody after high-speed chase across metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people are in custody after a high-speed chase across the metro overnight.

It started as a burglary call at NW 72nd and MacArthur in Warr Acres at around 12:15 a.m. Thursday and quickly turned into a chase.

Speeds during the chase reached at least 120 mph.

Officials tell News 4 the car was spun out by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers near Indian Hills Road and I-35 in Norman, but that’s when the driver started traveling down the wrong way of the interstate.

At one point, the driver turned around and swerved to avoid a car, went over a concrete barrier on the interstate and onto the grass. The vehicle then hit a water main and went airborne, crashing.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene and Norman police arrested the third suspect about an hour later.

Police say drug paraphernalia and guns were recovered from the car.