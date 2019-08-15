Tulsa police looking for person of interest in double murder

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Department is hoping to find a person of interest in a double murder that occurred last month.

According to Tulsa police, two people were shot and killed at VASA Fitness Center near 51st and Memorial on July 17.

Police identified the victims as 18-year-old Malik Morgan and 25-year-old DeAunte McKnight.

25-year-old Alkila Gray is a person of interest in their murders.

She was last known to be driving an early 2000’s model BMW that is silver in color.

If you find her, call 911 or remain anonymous by calling Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.