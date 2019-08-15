Wrong-way, head-on crash claims lives of two people in southern Oklahoma

COLBERT, Okla. – A wrong-way, head-on crash in southern Oklahoma claimed the lives of two people, officials say.

It happened on U.S. Highway 69/75 near River Road at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, just south of Colbert, when a vehicle swerved into the wrong lane, driving north in the southbound lane of the highway.

Timothy Witt was traveling with his wife and mother-in-law when the incident happened.

“When we were coming up close near the bridge we noticed that it had actually already ran another vehicle off the road ahead of us, luckily that gave us enough time to react,” Witt said.

Witt called police when he saw another vehicle that had been run off the road.

According to KXII, the wrong-way driver was identified as Ramon Flores, of Cartwright, OK.

Flores crashed into Kurt Horn, of Plano, Texas; both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

