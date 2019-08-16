4 the Weekend: Peace and love and music

OKLAHOMA CITY – School may be in, but summer isn’t over and there is still time to dive into some exciting adventures.

Woodstock is celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and Saturday the free “1969 concert” is happening on The Myriad Gardens Lawn.

This event from 6-10 p.m., featuring children’s activities, music, and food trucks.

If you’ve got children who are fascinated by construction equipment– this is an event for you!

Dolese presents the “Rock The Block Touch-A-Truck” event tomorrow from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at their campus on NW 13th Street near Automobile Alley.

You can climb all over construction vehicles.

This event benefits the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Several music and food truck events are going on tonight, including the Wheeler Summer Music Series.

And if you live in Shawnee, join the block party tonight at Celebration of Life Park.

It’s at 201 East Main Street and runs from 6-9 p.m.