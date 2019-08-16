4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Oklahoma lake
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has succumbed to his injuries after he was pulled from an Oklahoma lake earlier this week.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was swimming with family members at Ft. Gibson Lake on Tuesday evening.
Officials say a family member turned to put bait on a fishing hook and the boy went under the surface of the water.
Moments later, a loved one was able to pull the boy out of the water and begin CPR.
He was rushed to a hospital in Tulsa in critical condition.
Sadly, officials say his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on Thursday night.
35.919240 -95.519739