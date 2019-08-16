4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Oklahoma lake

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has succumbed to his injuries after he was pulled from an Oklahoma lake earlier this week.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was swimming with family members at Ft. Gibson Lake on Tuesday evening.

Officials say a family member turned to put bait on a fishing hook and the boy went under the surface of the water.

Moments later, a loved one was able to pull the boy out of the water and begin CPR.

He was rushed to a hospital in Tulsa in critical condition.

Sadly, officials say his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on Thursday night.

