60 colleges, universities attending Oklahoma County college fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 60 colleges and universities from across the United States announced that they will be attending a college fair in Oklahoma City next weekend.

The 6th Annual Oklahoma County Black Elected Officials College Fair will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be held in the Business Conference Center on Metro Tech’s Springlake campus, located at 1900 Springlake Dr. in Oklahoma City.

“I’ve seen firsthand how this college fair can change lives. Students that would not normally be engaged by colleges and universities get that opportunity at the BEO College Fair,” said Mike Shelton, Metro Tech Director of Transition Services and a former legislator.

The colleges and universities will be at the fair to answer questions regarding admission, financial aid, scholarships, housing and degree programs.

“We are encouraging students from the 7th to 12th grades to attend this college fair to help them better plan their future after they graduate from high school,” said Shelton.

For more information, visit the college fair’s website.