× AAA Edmond to host one-stop passport fair

EDMOND, Okla. – AAA Edmond wants to make your overseas trip a few steps easier by hosting a one-stop-shop for getting a new or renewing an expired passport.

The fair will be held at the Edmond AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on August 24.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (405) 717-8258.

AAA associates will take the required photos for your passport, and staff from the U.S. Postal Service will be onsite with necessary forms and will submit completed documents for processing.

AAA travel agents will also be available at the fair to consult with those dreaming of international travel.

Those with questions specifically about passports should call the U.S. Postal Service at (405) 844-0583 in advance or visit travel.state.gov.