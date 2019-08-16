Asher city councilman, former ICE agent charged with multiple sex crimes

ASHER, Okla. – An Asher city councilman and former ICE agent has been charged with several sex crimes after two teenagers allege he attacked them.

Jeffrey Short has been charged with two counts of Rape by Instrumentation, one count of Lewd or Indecent Acts to Child Under 16, three counts of Sexual Battery, and two counts of Assault and Battery.

Short was arrested less than 24 hours after the allegations were made.

Parents of a 16-year-old girl came forward first to Asher police who passed the investigation on to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office because the department works so closely with the city council.

"He started rubbing on her arm, started feeling up underneath her clothes," said Deputy Anthony Hopkins.

According to the arrest report, "she told him to 'stop' and kept pushing his hand away" but "he would continue to grab her arm tightly" to keep her close and allegedly didn't stop.

"He just kept telling her, 'I'm going to show you a good time,'" Hopkins said.

The girl told deputies that she initially didn't tell anyone because of his position on the city council and his friendship with the police chief saying, "she didn't think anyone would believe her."

However, after her allegations surfaced, parents of a 14-year-old girl came forward with a similar story.

Short was arrested at city hall.

"They said a look of relief came across his face," Hopkins relayed from the arresting officers, "probably because he's been doing this for a long time."

According to deputies, a similar allegation has followed Short over the years. In 2008, DHS substantiated that a different 14-year-old claimed he preyed on her. He even allegedly showed pornography to minors at his office while he worked as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. For those allegations, Short was never charged.

News 4 tried to reach Short by phone and at his home to get his side of the story but has not received a response.

Now, deputies want to let any other victims afraid to break their silence know that it's safe to come forward.

"If he's serial and he does this all the time, 2008 to 2019," Hopkins said, "he probably will have more victims in that time."