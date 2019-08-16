× Beto O’Rourke announces campaign stops in Oklahoma City, Tulsa

OKLAHOMA CITY – Beto O’Rourke will return to Oklahoma this weekend with a town hall in Tulsa and a visit to the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

O’Rourke’s campaign says he returned to the campaign trail on Thursday after spending nearly two weeks in his home community of El Paso following the act of terror that claimed the lives of twenty-two victims.

O’Rourke will host the town hall at 7p.m. Sunday at Welltown Brewing in Tulsa.

On Monday, he will visit Black Wall Street in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood as well as the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum to honor the legacy of those who lost their lives in both of these acts of domestic terrorism.

O’Rourke announced his candidacy for president in March of 2019.

The 46-year-old Democratic former congressman from Texas came to Oklahoma in June to tour flood-damaged areas and meet with local leaders.