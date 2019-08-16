Community gearing up for Mustang Western Days

MUSTANG, Okla. – Organizers are already gearing up for a fun festival that celebrates western culture in Mustang.

Mustang’s Western Days is held the first full weekend following Labor Day,

On Friday, Sept. 6, the event kicks off as businesses compete in a store decorating contest and a traditional chili cook-off event. On Friday evening, visitors can enjoy gospel music at the Wildhorse Park Gazebo and an open rodeo at the Mustang Round Up Club Arena.

On Saturday, the fun starts off with a pancake breakfast at the Mustang United Methodist Church. Once they are finished eating, runners will compete in the Western Stampede Run.

If you want to leave the running to the professionals, you can enjoy the Stampede Car Show at the First Baptist Church.

The main attraction for the morning will be the Western Days Parade, where 100 floats will take over two miles of Hwy 152, beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information on the event, visit the Mustang Western Days website.