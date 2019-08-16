× Four more counties added to disaster declaration for May storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several additional counties have been approved for public assistance following severe weather.

On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state’s request for public assistance for four additional counties impacted by flooding and severe weather from May 7 to June 9.

Officials say federal funds are now available in Noble, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Tillman counties to help with infrastructure repairs and eligible costs associated with the flooding, severe storms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds.

The following counties were previously approved for public assistance:

Adair

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Cherokee

Craig

Creek

Custer

Delaware

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harper

Jackson

Kay

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Le Flore

Lincoln

Logan

Mayes

Muskogee

Nowata

Okfuskee

Osage

Pawnee

Payne

Pittsburg

Pottawatomie

Pushmataha

Roger Mills

Rogers

Sequoyah

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washington

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

Experts say the storms caused more than $30 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.

Individual Assistance has also been approved for individuals and business owners in 27 counties:

Alfalfa

Canadian

Cherokee

Craig

Creek

Delaware

Garfield

Kay

Kingfisher

Le Flore

Logan

Mayes

Muskogee

Noble

Nowata

Okmulgee

Osage

Ottawa

Pawnee

Payne

Pottawatomie

Rogers

Sequoyah

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washington

Woods.

Oklahomans with damage to their homes or businesses have until Aug. 14 to register for aid with FEMA or the U.S. Small Business Administration.