Four more counties added to disaster declaration for May storms
OKLAHOMA CITY – Several additional counties have been approved for public assistance following severe weather.
On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state’s request for public assistance for four additional counties impacted by flooding and severe weather from May 7 to June 9.
Officials say federal funds are now available in Noble, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Tillman counties to help with infrastructure repairs and eligible costs associated with the flooding, severe storms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds.
The following counties were previously approved for public assistance:
- Adair
- Alfalfa
- Beaver
- Beckham
- Blaine
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Cherokee
- Craig
- Creek
- Custer
- Delaware
- Dewey
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Grady
- Grant
- Greer
- Harper
- Jackson
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Kiowa
- Le Flore
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Mayes
- Muskogee
- Nowata
- Okfuskee
- Osage
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Pittsburg
- Pottawatomie
- Pushmataha
- Roger Mills
- Rogers
- Sequoyah
- Tulsa
- Wagoner
- Washington
- Washita
- Woods
- Woodward.
Experts say the storms caused more than $30 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.
Individual Assistance has also been approved for individuals and business owners in 27 counties:
- Alfalfa
- Canadian
- Cherokee
- Craig
- Creek
- Delaware
- Garfield
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Le Flore
- Logan
- Mayes
- Muskogee
- Noble
- Nowata
- Okmulgee
- Osage
- Ottawa
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Pottawatomie
- Rogers
- Sequoyah
- Tulsa
- Wagoner
- Washington
- Woods.
Oklahomans with damage to their homes or businesses have until Aug. 14 to register for aid with FEMA or the U.S. Small Business Administration.